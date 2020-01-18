E. Grady Edwards
ROCKY MOUNT - E. Grady Edwards, 91 of Rocky Mount passed away Thursday. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Pineview Cemetery, 761 E Raleigh Road Boulevard, Rocky Mount. The Rev. Mike Dixon will officiate.
Grady is survived by his son, Terry Edwards of Rocky Mount; granddaughter, Terri Daughtridge of Rocky Mount and his great-grandchildren, Xzander Daughtridge and Zalden Daughtridge.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Ellis and his son, Ernie Edwards.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020