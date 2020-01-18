Rocky Mount Telegram

E. Grady Edwards

Service Information
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC
27896
(252)-237-3197
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Pineview Cemetery
761 E Raleigh Road Boulevard
Rocky Mount, NC
View Map
ROCKY MOUNT - E. Grady Edwards, 91 of Rocky Mount passed away Thursday. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Pineview Cemetery, 761 E Raleigh Road Boulevard, Rocky Mount. The Rev. Mike Dixon will officiate.

Grady is survived by his son, Terry Edwards of Rocky Mount; granddaughter, Terri Daughtridge of Rocky Mount and his great-grandchildren, Xzander Daughtridge and Zalden Daughtridge.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Ellis and his son, Ernie Edwards.

Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020
