Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 661 ENGLISH RD Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-937-8886 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Johnson Funeral Home 661 ENGLISH RD Rocky Mount , NC 27804

Earl Benjamin Forbes



ROCKY MOUNT - Earl Benjamin Forbes, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born in Martin County, NC on May 16, 1930, the son of late Joseph Guy Robert Preston Lucas Caleb Forbes and Lynda Ange Forbes.



Earl started life on the family farm. At Robersonville High School he was a bus driver, played varsity basketball and baseball and participated in the high school council. He was Treasurer of his junior class and senior class Vice President.



He was a serious sportsman, excelling in baseball and ping pong. This focus led him to be engaged in the Army Special Forces in Europe in the 1950s, playing baseball for the troops. As part of the Troop Athletic Program he was named Ping Pong Champion of the Gerszewski Barracks. His children have avid memories of his stories of playing championship baseball and ping pong in Karlsruhe, Germany and elsewhere during his military career in Europe.



With a .375 baseball batting average, he went on to play minor league baseball with the Durham Bees. Though he was offered a major league contract, he decided at that point to focus instead on his business career, taking a position in the tobacco industry. He quickly advanced to the position of tobacco "buyer" at the seasonal tobacco auctions for several prominent cigarette companies in the Southeast and continued this work for many years, retiring as a supervisor for Standard Commercial in 1991.



Ambition and skill as an entrepreneur led him to many successful commercial endeavors. His unrelenting drive in pursuing a personal dream remains in the memories of all who crossed his path.



Earl leaves behind an exceptional patchwork of loving family members who have bonded through the years in a unique and special way.



He was survived by; spouse, Phyllis Forbes of Rocky Mount, NC; son, Michael Forbes (Margareta Eckl) of Munich, Germany; grandchildren, Colin Forbes, Sophia Forbes and Constance Forbes; son, Timothy W. Forbes of Rocky Mount, NC; granddaughter, Dana Marlowe (Jon Champion); greatgrandchild, Johanna Chandler; grandson, Devin Forbes; former spouse, Connie Forbes of Kannapolis, NC; son, Todd Forbes of Tarboro, NC; grandchild, Conner Forbes; daughter, Yina Forbes Martin (Jay Martin) of Franklin, TN; son, Andrew Forbes of Kannapolis, NC; sister, Lillian Browning (deceased spouse Vernon Browning); sister-in-law, Magnolia Forbes (deceased spouse Guy Forbes); nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by; siblings, Ernestine Daniels (Earl), Otie Hollis (Dick), Mary Forbes, Guy Forbes, Clarence (Amos) Forbes, Joseph, Forbes, Barbara (Bobby) Burch and Lynda Forbes.



We will celebrate his life at Johnson Funeral Home 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Tentative date: Saturday, June 8th at 1:30 PM EST (19:30 CET).



A second memorial service will take place in Martin County, date to be announced.



Memorial funds for Peacemakers of Rocky Mount, 1725 Davis St., 27803 Rocky Mount established in lieu of flowers.



A huge thank you to Suzie and the staff of Spring Arbor of Rocky Mount Memory Care Facility for the loving care they extended to Earl during his stay there.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

