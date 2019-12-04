Earl Gene Adkins
ENFIELD - Mr. Earl Gene Adkins, age 80, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Nash General Hospital surrounded by loved ones.
Mr. Adkins was born July 16, 1939 in Enfield, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents Grover and Imogene Adkins, a brother Milton Adkins, his loving wife Judy Washington Adkins and son Chad Adkins.
Survivors include his son, Kelly Adkins and his wife Lisa of Rocky Mount, NC. His daughter, Beth Schuett and her husband Adam of Cary, NC. His 3 Grandsons, Joshua, Graham and Caleb Schuett of Cary, NC. His brother Grover and wife Janice of Enfield, NC. His mother-in-law Goldie Washington of Scotland Neck, NC.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Elmwood Cemetery in Enfield, NC with Rev. Alvin Davis officiating.
The family will receive friends at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations in Enfield, NC, Wednesday from 7:00 until 9:00 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Enfield United Methodist Church.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019