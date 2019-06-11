Edith Carol Smith Robbins
ROCKY MOUNT - Edith Carol Smith Robbins, 83, was born in Edgecombe County to John L. Smith and Vernon Pierce Smith on January 29, 1936 and passed away on June 7, 2019 in Nash County.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack T. Robbins; and daughter Cynthia A. Robbins.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, June 12 in Greenwood Cemetery, Tarboro, NC.
A special thanks to Montrae Council for her unconditional love and care over the past years; Amos and Kim Batts for their dedicated service to both Edith and Jack Robbins; as well as Kelley Tyndall for her continued support and loyalty.
