Edith Gossett Strickland
ROCKY MOUNT - Edith Gossett Strickland, age 96, passed away on Friday evening, December 20, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on August 31, 1923, she was the daughter of the late John Day Gossett and Lola Carolyn Gossett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford "Stanley" Strickland; and all eight of her siblings.
Edith leaves behind to cherish her memory, one daughter, Debbie Strickland McDaniel and husband, Jesse; and one son, Cliff Strickland, and wife, Stella. She is also survived by two grandsons, Brad and Matt Joyner; and one great-grandson, Ryan Joyner.
A brief Graveside Service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum. The family will be available to receive friends and relatives immediately following the service in the Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Benvenue Baptist Church, 2464 Benvenue Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or Nash UNC Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or at www.nashhealthcarefoundation.org/donate.
