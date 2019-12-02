Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Earl Womble. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Graveside service 1:00 PM Forest Hills Cemetery Nashville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WESTFIELD - Edna Earl Womble, age 109, passed away on November 30, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on June 25, 1910, she was the daughter of the late Dorsey and Martha Ann Robbins Womble. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Ernest Womble; sister, Mattie Mae Womble Tudor; sister in law, Annie Ruth Whitley Womble; her nephew, James Earl "Jim" Womble, and grandnephew Lee Riley Tudor.



Edna Earl was a woman of great faith and a firm believer in the Doctrine of Grace. She loved working in the flower gardens and cherished every moment spent with family. She worked alongside her sister as a beautician on Pace Street in Raleigh for well over a half century. Their clientele largely consisted of wives of legislators, judges, and professors from a prominent woman's college close by.



Edna Earl leaves behind her beloved niece, Jo Ann Womble Stimson and her husband, Horace of Westfield; and nephew L. Bryant Tudor; 4 grandnieces; 1 grandnephew; 8 great grandnieces and nephews; along with a host of extended family members and friends.



All survivors, spouses, and others whose lives she touched will cherish their own unforgettable memories of this very special and generous lady who put her God and others first over a lifetime of unconditional love.



A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Forest Hills Cemetery in Nashville, NC with Elder DB Stokes officiating.



