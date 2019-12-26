Edna Earle Hobbs
ROCKY MOUNT - Edna Earle Hobbs, 87, passed away December 22, 2019. She was born in Onslow County November 14, 1932 to the late Roy Clifton Jenkins and Julie Shephard Jenkins. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by one brother, one sister and a grandchild. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved church, gospel music, country music and dancing.
She is survived by sons William Hobbs, Larry Hobbs; daughter, Lucinda Hobbs O'Neal; three grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; brothers Roy Jenkins, Clifton, Jr. Jenkins; sisters Louise Swinson, Mamie Bigler, Shelby Bass (Tony), and Martha Rouse (Claude).
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Bass officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
