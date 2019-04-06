Edward Earl Adams
|
ROCKY MOUNT - Edward (Buddy) Earl Adams, 65, passed away April 3, 2019. He was born September 29, 1953 to the late Edward (Mickey) Adams and Elizabeth (Lib) Tadlock Adams.
Edward is survived by his wife Joan Adams; son, Edward Clay Adams; sisters, Vickie Long (Roger), Debbie Mills (Al) and Annette Bulluck (Mark), numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 2pm-3:30pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Odin's Orphan Rescue, P.O. Box 244, Spring Hope, NC 27882 or other local animal rescue.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Adams family
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 6, 2019