Edward Speight Jobe
ROCKY MOUNT - Edward Speight Jobe, 86, of Rocky Mount, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC., with Rev. Jesse Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson, NC.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., at the funeral home located at 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.
Edward is survived by his sons, Bryan Jobe and wife, Yvette, of Wilson and Glenn Jobe and wife, Terri, of Whitakers; his daughter, Vicki Jobe of Oakland, CA; and two grandchildren, JonTyler Jobe and John Partain.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Annie Lois Jobe, and his parents, Frank Leon and Mary Walston Jobe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pinetops and Temperance Hall United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 13, Pinetops, NC 27864.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pinetops and Temperance Hall United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 13, Pinetops, NC 27864.
