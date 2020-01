Edward "Ed" Vander EnglishROCKY MOUNT - Edward "Ed" Vander English, age 87, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, January 12, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Blanche English; son, Timothy English; and first wife, Shirley English. Ed was a proud veteran of the USAF having served his country during the Korean War as a Communications Specialist. Upon his honorable discharge, he furthered his education and completed undergraduate studies in Psychology at the University of North Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth University . His graduate studies and master's degree were completed at East Carolina University. His strong communication skills and great desire to help his fellow man played important roles in cultivating a successful professional career that included the National Red Cross, Rocky Mount Juvenile Correction Center, Edgecombe-Nash Mental Health Center, as well as a private practice. He was also a long time member of the Rocky Mount Elks Lodge #1038.Ed is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of three years, Jayne English; children, Kim Jernigan of Burlington, Cathy Clark of Morganton, and Kenneth English of Georgia; step-son, Shawn Nicholson of TN; sisters, Jean Ayers and Brenda Womble and husband, Jim, all of Rocky Mount. Ed will also be greatly missed by nine grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild, and his beloved chihuahuas, Annie and Doodle Bug, along with a host of friends and extended relatives.A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 pm, and other times at the home.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Lakeside Baptist Church Memorial Fund -or- the Dementia Alliance of NC, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram