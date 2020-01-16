Edward "Ed" Vander English
ROCKY MOUNT - Edward "Ed" Vander English, age 87, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, January 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Blanche English; son, Timothy English; and first wife, Shirley English. Ed was a proud veteran of the USAF having served his country during the Korean War as a Communications Specialist. Upon his honorable discharge, he furthered his education and completed undergraduate studies in Psychology at the University of North Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth University. His graduate studies and master's degree were completed at East Carolina University. His strong communication skills and great desire to help his fellow man played important roles in cultivating a successful professional career that included the National Red Cross, Rocky Mount Juvenile Correction Center, Edgecombe-Nash Mental Health Center, as well as a private practice. He was also a long time member of the Rocky Mount Elks Lodge #1038.
Ed is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of three years, Jayne English; children, Kim Jernigan of Burlington, Cathy Clark of Morganton, and Kenneth English of Georgia; step-son, Shawn Nicholson of TN; sisters, Jean Ayers and Brenda Womble and husband, Jim, all of Rocky Mount. Ed will also be greatly missed by nine grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild, and his beloved chihuahuas, Annie and Doodle Bug, along with a host of friends and extended relatives.
A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 pm, and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Lakeside Baptist Church Memorial Fund -or- the Dementia Alliance of NC, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020