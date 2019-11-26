Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Costello Pope. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Visitation Following Services Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen Costello Pope



ROCKY MOUNT - Eileen Costello Pope, age 85, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Galway, Ireland on May 12, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Michael Costello and Bridgette Nally Costello. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Costello and Coleman Costello; sisters, Mary Bilger and Brenda Costello; son-in-law, Dicky Barnes; brother-in-law, Ray Austin; sister-in-law, Barbara Costello; and grandson-in-law, Daniel "Blake" Dawes.



Eileen's family left Republic of Ireland to pursue employment when she was a young child. As a young mother, Eileen shared her harrowing accounts of almost nightly bombings during WWII with her children. Eileen, a GI Bride (USAF) to Johnnie L. Pope, married of 54 years, now divorced, came to the states in 1955 where she was welcomed and loved by Bob and Mamie Draper of Seaboard, NC. She had never even seen a lighting bug or a snake until then! One of Eileen's proudest moments was becoming a naturalized American Citizen in January 1959. Her work life was at J.P. Stevens in Roanoke Rapids where she had many friends until the tragic accident with the loss of her right arm. She is survived by her lifelong friend, Christine Woodruff of Roanoke Rapids and her very special friend, John Kilpatrick of Rocky Mount.



Eileen leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Brenda Odom and husband, Charlie, of Nashville, Marie Pope of Rocky Mount, and Sheryll Barnes of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Crystal Dawes, Lindsey Yarbrough and husband, Charles, Stephen Radloff, Matthew Radloff and wife, Amanda, and Sherrie Radloff; great-grandchildren, Noah Radloff, Gage Radloff, Ava Radloff, Remy Jo Radloff, Nolan Radloff, Daner Radloff, Cameron Dawes, Keagen Dawes, Trevor Yarbrough, Brooklyn Mullen, Savannah Yarbrough, and Charles Yarbrough; brothers, Patrick Costello and wife, Eileen, of England and Peter Costello and wife, Emily, of Coventry, England; and sister, Winifred Austin of Coventry, England.



A Celebration of Eileen's life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Robert Louis Prezioso officiating. Visitation with the family will be following the service until 12:00 PM in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Eileen Costello PopeROCKY MOUNT - Eileen Costello Pope, age 85, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Galway, Ireland on May 12, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Michael Costello and Bridgette Nally Costello. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Costello and Coleman Costello; sisters, Mary Bilger and Brenda Costello; son-in-law, Dicky Barnes; brother-in-law, Ray Austin; sister-in-law, Barbara Costello; and grandson-in-law, Daniel "Blake" Dawes.Eileen's family left Republic of Ireland to pursue employment when she was a young child. As a young mother, Eileen shared her harrowing accounts of almost nightly bombings during WWII with her children. Eileen, a GI Bride (USAF) to Johnnie L. Pope, married of 54 years, now divorced, came to the states in 1955 where she was welcomed and loved by Bob and Mamie Draper of Seaboard, NC. She had never even seen a lighting bug or a snake until then! One of Eileen's proudest moments was becoming a naturalized American Citizen in January 1959. Her work life was at J.P. Stevens in Roanoke Rapids where she had many friends until the tragic accident with the loss of her right arm. She is survived by her lifelong friend, Christine Woodruff of Roanoke Rapids and her very special friend, John Kilpatrick of Rocky Mount.Eileen leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Brenda Odom and husband, Charlie, of Nashville, Marie Pope of Rocky Mount, and Sheryll Barnes of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Crystal Dawes, Lindsey Yarbrough and husband, Charles, Stephen Radloff, Matthew Radloff and wife, Amanda, and Sherrie Radloff; great-grandchildren, Noah Radloff, Gage Radloff, Ava Radloff, Remy Jo Radloff, Nolan Radloff, Daner Radloff, Cameron Dawes, Keagen Dawes, Trevor Yarbrough, Brooklyn Mullen, Savannah Yarbrough, and Charles Yarbrough; brothers, Patrick Costello and wife, Eileen, of England and Peter Costello and wife, Emily, of Coventry, England; and sister, Winifred Austin of Coventry, England.A Celebration of Eileen's life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Robert Louis Prezioso officiating. Visitation with the family will be following the service until 12:00 PM in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Salvation Army , 420 Paul Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close