Rocky Mount Telegram

Elaine Muse Thompson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Muse Thompson.
Service Information
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery,
8220 Bragg Blvd
Fort Bragg, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elaine Muse Thompson

TARBORO - Elaine Muse Thompson, age 85, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 28, 2019 at The Fountains at The Albemarle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Weston W. Jr. and Margaret A. Muse, husband, Gerald K. "Jerry" Thompson, and brother, Weston W. Muse, III. She is survived by her children, Gerald K. "Ken" Thompson, Jr. (Nyla) of Carolina Beach, Shelley T. Killebrew (Randy) of Tarboro, and Scott Thompson (Carolyn) of Raleigh; sisters, Mary Blanche Muse Cashmore of Dallas, Tx and Allene Muse Renz (Allen) of St. Charles, Illinois; along with seven grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd, Fort Bragg, NC.

Online condolences may be posted at www.davislittlefunerals.com. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals of Rocky Mount

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.