Elaine Muse Thompson
TARBORO - Elaine Muse Thompson, age 85, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 28, 2019 at The Fountains at The Albemarle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Weston W. Jr. and Margaret A. Muse, husband, Gerald K. "Jerry" Thompson, and brother, Weston W. Muse, III. She is survived by her children, Gerald K. "Ken" Thompson, Jr. (Nyla) of Carolina Beach, Shelley T. Killebrew (Randy) of Tarboro, and Scott Thompson (Carolyn) of Raleigh; sisters, Mary Blanche Muse Cashmore of Dallas, Tx and Allene Muse Renz (Allen) of St. Charles, Illinois; along with seven grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd, Fort Bragg, NC.
