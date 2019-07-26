Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elinor Ruth Boyd Nicholson. View Sign Service Information Blaylock Funeral Home 203 North Front Street Warrenton , NC 27589 (252)-257-3175 Graveside service 2:00 PM Gardner's Baptist Church Cemetery Macon , NC View Map Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pinetops Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Elinor Ruth Boyd Nicholson



PINETOPS - Elinor Ruth Boyd Nicholson, 88, peacefully left for her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Chilton, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Jackson and Beulah Spence Boyd. Mrs. Nicholson was also preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph Nicholson, Jr.; sister, Geneva Davis; and brothers, Iverson, Melvin and Leland Boyd.



Ruth graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor University in 1953 and started teaching school in Killeen, Texas. It was here where she met her future husband while he was stationed at Ft. Hood. They met at church and then settled in Pinetops, NC. There she continued to teach school in Edgecombe County and after a few years, she went to work at the Department of Social Services until retirement.



To say she was active in the Pinetops Baptist Church would be an understatement, she served her church in many capacities through the years. Ruth was also active in the Pinetops Lioness Club, the Pinetops Book Club and also the Macon Woman's Club.



Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct graveside services at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 27th at the Gardner's Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon with a celebration of life service to follow that evening from 6-8:00 pm at the Pinetops Baptist Church.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her brother, Nolan Boyd; her son, Charles Nicholson; granddaughters, Alexandra Nicole Gupton and husband, Jason, and Kellie Elizabeth Nicholson; and her great granddaughter, Ryker Grace Gupton.



The family asks that memorials be directed to the Pinetops Baptist Church or to the .



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

