Elizabeth Anne Leonard Newman
SPRING HOPE - Elizabeth Anne Leonard Newman, 83, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born March 5, 1936 in Nash County to the late William Henry and Lucy Odom Leonard. Elizabeth worked at Roses retail stores for over 25 years before retiring. She worked her way up from stock room clerk to store manager. She was always adventurous and loved to travel. She also loved to work in the garden, can foods and sew. Elizabeth was very dedicated to her family, and to her church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Newman; son, Richard W. Newman; brother, Johnnie Leonard and sister, Ruby Batchelor.
She is survived by daughter, Barbara Newman Wheeless (Eddie); grandchildren, Greta Newman, Cory Newman, Thad Wall, Holly Glassey, Ethan Wheeless; great grandchildren, Trent Newman, Charlotte Glassey; brother, Vernon Leonard (Alice) and sister, Barbara Godwin (Harvey).
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 19, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Glen Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram from July 16 to July 17, 2019