Elizabeth DeLoatch Worsley



OAK CITY - Elizabeth passed away peaceful at home surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness. Elizabeth was a quiet, gentle, kind and loyal wife, mother, sister and friend. She was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Mahlon W. DeLoatch born in Tarboro, N.C. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Larry Hines Worsley, her daughters, Elizabeth (Beth) Worsley Shore (Penn) and Virginia (Ginny) Worsley Mohrbutter (Trent), her brother Mahlon W. DeLoatch, Jr., and an extended family.



Elizabeth attended Tarboro High School and Converse College later working in the field of administration and bookkeeping; however, her greatest love and time was spent being a mother. She had a passion for helping others and quietly did kind gestures for others never expecting anything in return. She had a passion and love for animals, adopting and loving many pets through the years with her husband, Larry. Some of Elizabeth's fondest memories were spent with her husband at N.C. State basketball games and with her family on the coast of North Carolina.



The family extends our extreme gratitude to caregiver and now family Lisa Morehouse for her tireless care and love and Maggie Knight for her support and kindness, as well as, the Community Hospice of Williamston. The family also wishes to thank the generous and loyal community of Oak City, including the Oak City Baptist Church and Men's Ministry and the Christian Church.



A memorial service of her life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2:00 pm at Calvary Episcopal Church, 411 E. Church Street, Tarboro, with a reception to follow in Memorial Hall. Burial will be private with the family.



Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc. in Tarboro. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the above organizations or to United Way Tar River Region, 2501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

