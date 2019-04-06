Elner Guy Bunn
Elner Guy Bunn, 92, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Edgecombe County March 15, 1927 to the late Bennett L. Bunn and Clara Proctor Bunn. His life revolved around family, church, and work. He served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Bunn; a son, Mitchell Guy Bunn and a brother, Bennett L. Bunn.
He is survived by sons, Stephen Wayne Bunn (Kathryn), James Gregory Bunn (Wanda); daughters Clara Ann Bunn, Laura Gail Bunn and partner (Shawn Sigler); Julie Faye Price (James); grandchildren Joy, Logan, Stevie, Jesse (Amanda Bunn), Jordan Thomas (Caleb), Chase, Lauren and Ethan Edwards; step grandchildren Riverton and Keyton Price.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church with Rev. Lee Price, Rev. Frank Hamrick and Rev. Dan Hanshew officiating. Burial will follow at Bunn Family Cemetery, Rocky Mount.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Bunn family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
(252) 459-0001
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 6, 2019