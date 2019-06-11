Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Ruth Williams. View Sign Service Information Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home 2402 South Irby Street Florence , SC 29505 (843)-662-5251 Graveside service 1:00 PM Pine View Cemetery Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





FLORENCE, SC - Emily Ruth Williams, 99, of Florence, SC, formerly of Rocky Mount, NC died Sunday, June 9, 2019.



Ms. Williams moved to The Methodist Manor in Florence in 2004. She was born in Rocky Mount, NC, daughter of the late George M. and Elsie Clarke Williams. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, NC. Ms. Williams was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Benvenue Country Club. She was a member of the Garden Club in Rocky Mount.



She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, George M. Williams, Jr. who died in 1995.



Surviving are a nephew, George Brent (Marva) Williams of Florence; niece, Bonnie (Maxcy) Gregg of Loris, SC; great-nieces and nephews, Jenny (Kyle) Gore of Loris and Brooke (Brock) Newell; great-great nieces, Maddie Rose Gore, Emma Kate Gore, Brentley Gray Newell, Eastin Joy Newell, and Greer Addison Newell.



The family of Ms. Williams would like to thank the staff of the Methodist Manor for their loving care through the fifteen years that Emily was at the Manor.



Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.



Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Pine View Cemetery in Rocky Mount, NC directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.



Please send messages to the family at the obit section of



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

