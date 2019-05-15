Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Burial 10:00 AM Williams Family Cemetery Temperance Hall Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Emma "Tibby" Brake Williams



ROCKY MOUNT - Emma "Tibby" Brake Williams, age 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 13, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on August 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Willie G. Brake and Mary Jane Hill Brake. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Rufus Perry Williams; brothers, John Brake and Willie "Bill" Brake; sisters, Lillie Mae Collie and Mary Lee Strickland; and son-in-law, Charles "Wesley" Lewis.



Tibby was a longtime member of Gospel Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Tibby leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Wayne Williams and wife, Joette, of Rocky Mount; and daughters, Marian Williams Lewis of Rocky Mount and Laurie Williams Bradshaw and husband, Vitus, of Tarboro. She is also survived by grandchildren, Terrie Williams Taylor and husband, David, Jason Williams and wife, Jennifer, Todd Lewis and wife, Holly, Lauren Ashley Bradshaw and Vitus Bradshaw, III; great-grandchildren, Andrew Taylor, Caroline Taylor, Hayden Williams, Claire Williams, Kaelynn Lewis, and Zachary Lewis; brother, Percy W. Brake; sister, Elizabeth Brake Landin; and several nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor David Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. Burial will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Williams Family Cemetery on Temperance Hall Road.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 930 B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

