SCOTLAND NECK - On September 20, 2019, Emma Lou Gay Pippen, beloved wife, mother, and Nana went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born on February 21, 1931 in Whitakers, NC, Emma Lou was the daughter of the late Willie Sloane Gay and Lucy Sue Wells Gay. She graduated from East Carolina Teacher's College in 1952 and taught for thirty-five years at Halifax County Schools.



Emma Lou and her husband, Marvin, were long time members of Scotland Neck United Methodist Church. She assisted Marvin in Scouting, as he was the Scoutmaster of Troop 57. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.



She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Marvin Pippen, and two children, son, Mann Pippen and his wife Monice of Edenton and daughter, LuAnn and her husband, Virgil Lee Kirkland, of Whitakers; siblings, Evelyn Glover and her husband Robert of Rocky Mount, Peggy Brown and her husband Clarence of Williamsburg, VA, and Rudolph Gay of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Pippen and his wife Jessica of Chapel Hill, Craig Pippen and his wife Dana of Rocky Mount, Kristin Harkins and her husband Robert of Whitakers, LeighAnn Champagne and her husband Kevin of Whitakers, and Megan Kirkland of Whitakers; and by seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Emma Lou was a blessing to everyone she met and will be fondly remembered and missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Alice Gay Brown; her brother, Marvin Ray Gay; and her sister-in-law, Kathleen Berry Gay.



The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Scotland Neck United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Baptist Cemetery. The Reverend Dusty Sprouse will be presiding.



Memorial contributions may be made directly to Scotland Neck United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 401, Scotland Neck, NC 27874 or online by visiting



Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck is handling the arrangements for the Pippen family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting

