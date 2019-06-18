Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Louise Aycock Bissette. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Emma Louise Aycock Bissette, 84, passed away June 17, 2019. She was born June 14, 1935 to the late Lee Pope Aycock and Grace Leonard Aycock. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband James Bennett Bissette; son Carl Ray Bissette and great grandchild Carolyn Nicole Mitchell. She was born and raised in Nash County and attended Red Oak School. Emma was a successful business owner and manager of Ferrell's Garment, manufacturing little girls clothing. After reluctantly retiring, she became an avid golfer and she was very good at it. But what she did best was love her family and others. Though she would never admit it, she generously spoiled her children and grandchildren.



Emma is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Bissette Carson(Jimmy); grandchildren, Tammy Aycock, Rusty Carson, Laury Rushing(Jonathan) Sarah Carson(Jeff Mitchell), Ben Howard(Melissa), Randy Howard(Kelly); great grandchildren, Brittney Lynn Shotwell(Bobby), Jordan Brooke Taylor, Austin Grant Taylor, Garrett Blake Carson, Adia Grey Mitchell, Colin Michael Howard, Avery Layne Howard, Lydia Paige Howard; great grandchild, Raymond James Shotwell; brother Johnny Ray Aycock(Gladys);sisters Myrtle Tharrington and Alice Leonard(Vernon).



A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Pastor Butch Gordan officiating. The visitation will be held following the service at the funeral home.



