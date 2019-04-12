Rocky Mount Telegram

Mrs. Esther Solomon

ENFIELD - Mrs. Esther Solomon, 92, departed this life April 09, 2019.

Visitation will be held 6 pm - 8 pm, Friday in the chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.

Funeral 2 p.m., Saturday, at Smith Chapel Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.

