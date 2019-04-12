Mrs. Esther Solomon
|
ENFIELD - Mrs. Esther Solomon, 92, departed this life April 09, 2019.
Visitation will be held 6 pm - 8 pm, Friday in the chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
Funeral 2 p.m., Saturday, at Smith Chapel Baptist Church.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019