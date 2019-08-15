Evelyn Rose Winstead Williams
ROCKY MOUNT - Evelyn Rose Winstead Williams, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on May 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe Robbins Winstead and Minnie Dell Daughtridge Winstead. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Evelyn and Karen Williams; and two brothers, Hubert Wayne and James Winstead.
Evelyn leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Johnny Frank Williams and son, Frankie Williams. She is also survived by one grandchild, Amy.
Evelyn enjoyed working in her yard and in her garden. She loved flowers and all their beauty.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park with the graveside service following at 1:00 PM with Pastor Lutrell Spell officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019