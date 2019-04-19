Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Starling Trevathan. View Sign

Evelyn Starling Trevathan



TARBORO - Evelyn Starling Trevathan, age 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.



Born in Wilson County, NC on April 4, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Hubert L. Starling and Maud Perry Starling. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Bobby Lee Trevathan and Joseph David Trevathan; brothers, Roger Starling, Bobby Ray Starling, Wesley Starling, and Lester Starling; sisters, Margaret Hayes, and Marie Johnson; and special friend, Sonny Pigford.



Evelyn's love for preparing family meals which would bring laughter and happiness to the family table was always a cherished moment for her. She would always prepare a feast for any occasion. Evelyn was a member of West Edgecombe Baptist Church. She was a resident of Edgecombe Health and Rehabilitation Center for 10 years and enjoyed attending church services with her fellow residents and neighbors. Evelyn especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Kelsey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.



Evelyn leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Grover "Shorty" Trevathan; and daughter, Kim Trevathan Turner of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by granddaughter, Kelsey Lee Turner; sister, Annette Mitchell of Nashville; and sisters-in-law, Martha Starling, Nellie Mae Peace and husband, John, Evelyn Sills, and Mary Hoggard; many nieces and nephews; and special friends.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Jeffrey Chappell officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and other times at the home, 3747 Ward Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.



The family would like to say a heartful thanks to the staff at Edgecombe Health and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care for the last 10 years.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to West Edgecombe Baptist Church Homebound Ministries, 13821 NC Hwy. 43, North, Rocky Mount, NC 27801.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

1130 N. Winstead Ave

Rocky Mount , NC 27804

