Evelyn Yasser
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Yasser.
SPRING HOPE - Evelyn Yasser, 88, resident of Spring Hope, N.C. passed away Wednesday April 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Yasser.
She is survived by her son, Glen Yasser; daughter, Vicki Robinson (Donald); son, Steven Yasser (Lucy); daughter, Robin Yasser; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Yasser family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
(252) 459-0001
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019