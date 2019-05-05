Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Smith Gardner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Faye



VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Faye Smith Gardner of Virginia Beach, VA passed away April 27, 2019 at her home with loved ones.



Faye was born in Rocky Mount, NC on September 17, 1944. She was a retired school teacher. Faye loved to read, work in her garden, take trips and thrift shop with her dear friends. She was a loving mother of Tony Ray Gardner and Rhonda Gardner Derring. She also was an attentive grandmother (Mimi) to Michael Ross Derring, Jr. and Alexandra Brooke Tesnow.



Preceded in death by her mother Flora Mae Smith, her brother Walter Ray Viverette, and her sister Katie Ann Ratcliff. Left to cherish her memory are her brothers Reverend Jerry Smith (Mary Ruth), Michael Smith (Eula), Howard Smith (Jill), and her sister Joyce Davis and many nieces and nephews. As well as her dear friend, sister-in-law and "Her Person", Sue Gardner.



Family Celebration of her life will be in Rocky Mount, NC May 11, 2019 and another Celebration of her life will be held in Virginia Beach in late July.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Faye's honor to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia,



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

