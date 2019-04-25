Floyd Dale Ewers
SPRING HOPE - Beloved father and grandfather Floyd Dale Ewers was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on April 20, 2019. He is survived by his son Bill Ewers and wife Laura of Spring Hope, NC and brother Daryl Ewers of Victoria, Texas. He was preceded in death by his son Brian Ewers, his parents Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Ewers and siblings Clenneth and Jane Ewers. Floyd is also survived by six grandchildren: Caitlin Ewers, Justin Ewers, Brianna Ewers, Carrigan Ewers, Chelsea Ewers, and Sarah Ewers.
A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, April 26 at 2pm at Holly Grove Baptist Church in Spring Hope.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
