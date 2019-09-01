Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ann Brockwell White. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Ann Brockwell White



CARY - Frances Ann Brockwell White, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Richmond, VA on April 9, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Brockwell and Ella Whitehorn Brockwell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Adolphus Gill White.



Frances leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Marsha and her husband Rick Becker, Billie and her husband Dr. Al Nucciarone, and Andrew "Andy" and his wife Cheryl White. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Frances attended the University of Mary Washington and afterwards along with her husband, Gill, served the Lord as missionaries in Quito, Ecuador. Following their travels doing God's work, they moved to Rocky Mount where Gill worked with the State Health Department as a dentist. She was a faithful, loving and godly wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Chris Abner, Pastor of Rocky Mount Bible Church officiating. A Private Burial at Rocky Mount Memorial Park will be held at a later time. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

