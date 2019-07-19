Frances Jenettie Calhoun Morris
ROCKY MOUNT - Frances Jenettie Calhoun Morris, 92, went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019. She was born in Edgecombe County on December 30, 1926 to the late Mark and Marion Whitfield Calhoun. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Frances loved her Lord, her church, especially her Sunday school class, and cooking for her family. She graduated from Atlantic Christian College with a Business Degree. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert Morris; one sister, Margaret Joyner; and one brother, Billy Calhoun.
Frances is survived by her sons, Robert Morris Jr. (Carolyn), Mark Morris (Beechye), John Morris (Nancy); grandchildren, Gail Cash, Michael Morris, Stephen Morris, Angie Williams, Matthew Morris, Ross Thornton, Caleb Thornton, and Caroline Morris; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister Peggy Williams.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Sunset Ave. Baptist Church with Rev. Robin Fisher officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Morris family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 19, 2019