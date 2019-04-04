Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Taylor Gay. View Sign

Frances Taylor Gay



ROCKY MOUNT - Frances Taylor Gay, age 83, surrounded by her loving children, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on July 28, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Zadock Taylor and Elizabeth Louise Batts Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gene Raymond Gay; a sister, Shirley Wheeler; and her brother Robert Taylor.



Frances was a longtime member of the West Edgecombe Baptist Church in Rocky Mount where she faithfully participated in several committees and held various positions inside the Church. For many years Frances enjoyed being a substitute teacher with the Edgecombe County Public School System. She took great joy in spending time with her special friends at the beach and enjoyed the beauty in caring for her garden. Frances was especially grateful for her family of whom she cherished. Enjoying the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always put a smile on her face and there was always a moment which called for her family to be gathered around her table. It was during those times that she was the happiest. Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her, but her loving spirit will never be forgotten as she was everything to her family.



Frances leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter Brenda Wall and her husband, Larry, of Rocky Mount; her sons, Tony Gay and his wife, Linda, of Rocky Mount, and Alan Gay of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brad Gay and his wife Melissa, Brooks Gay, Jason Gay, Kristen Cockrell and her husband, Dillon, Allyson Gay, Ashley Kite and her husband Ashly, and Brandon Gay; great-grandchildren, Haley, Carter, Levi, and Emma Gay, and Easton, Hayden and Bryson Kite; and her sisters, Miriam Frederick and Jan Shore. She will also be missed by her sister-cousin, Joyce Brown and several nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Steve Edmondson and Rev. Mike Edmondson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made in Frances' name to Kindred Gentiva Hospice Foundation, 680 South Fourth Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or the Eastern NC, 3737 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27612



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Frances Taylor GayROCKY MOUNT - Frances Taylor Gay, age 83, surrounded by her loving children, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on July 28, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Zadock Taylor and Elizabeth Louise Batts Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gene Raymond Gay; a sister, Shirley Wheeler; and her brother Robert Taylor.Frances was a longtime member of the West Edgecombe Baptist Church in Rocky Mount where she faithfully participated in several committees and held various positions inside the Church. For many years Frances enjoyed being a substitute teacher with the Edgecombe County Public School System. She took great joy in spending time with her special friends at the beach and enjoyed the beauty in caring for her garden. Frances was especially grateful for her family of whom she cherished. Enjoying the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always put a smile on her face and there was always a moment which called for her family to be gathered around her table. It was during those times that she was the happiest. Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her, but her loving spirit will never be forgotten as she was everything to her family.Frances leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter Brenda Wall and her husband, Larry, of Rocky Mount; her sons, Tony Gay and his wife, Linda, of Rocky Mount, and Alan Gay of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brad Gay and his wife Melissa, Brooks Gay, Jason Gay, Kristen Cockrell and her husband, Dillon, Allyson Gay, Ashley Kite and her husband Ashly, and Brandon Gay; great-grandchildren, Haley, Carter, Levi, and Emma Gay, and Easton, Hayden and Bryson Kite; and her sisters, Miriam Frederick and Jan Shore. She will also be missed by her sister-cousin, Joyce Brown and several nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Steve Edmondson and Rev. Mike Edmondson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made in Frances' name to Kindred Gentiva Hospice Foundation, 680 South Fourth Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or the Eastern NC, 3737 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27612Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Funeral Home Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount

1130 N. Winstead Ave

Rocky Mount , NC 27804

(252) 451-8800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.