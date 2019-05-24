Frank Beneja Weaver, Jr.
NASH COUNTY, NC - Frank Beneja Weaver Jr., age 83, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on October 1, 1935, he was the son of the late Frank B. and Myrtle Baker Weaver. He was also preceded in death by his son, Gregory Keith Weaver; and brother, Lester E. Weaver.
Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Sheila Driver and husband John, sons, Jay Weaver and wife, Sulmar, Gary Weaver and Colby Weaver.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 12:00 noon in the Chapel of the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 24, 2019