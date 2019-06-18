Frank Robert Gupton
NASHVILLE - Frank Robert Gupton passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 after a battle with brain cancer.
Frank is survived by his wife Pat and son Bob; other survivors include sister-in-laws Helen (Tommy-deceased) Gupton, Becky (Billy- deceased) Gupton and Gail (Bo-deceased) Gupton; brothers and sister-in-laws Bernard and Dora Collier, Butch and Connie Batchelor. Frank had numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who he loved very much.
Frank was born in 1948 to Steve and Jane Gupton. Frank and Pat owned a real estate appraisal company for many years and were proud that they were partners in business and life.
A private family gathering will be held soon at "The Crossroads" Frank's happy place.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Gupton family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 18, 2019