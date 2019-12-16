Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Roosevelt Brown. View Sign Service Information Carlisle Funeral Home 701 Hospital Drive Tarboro , NC 27886 (252)-823-0211 Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM St. James United Methodist Church Memorial service 3:00 PM St. James United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin Roosevelt Brown



TARBORO - Franklin Roosevelt Brown passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, December 13, 2019. Frank was born and raised in Edgecombe County, the son of the late Joseph Edgar Brown, Sr.and Gertie Tolson Brown. It was there he met and married the love of his life, Jo Ann Baker Brown.



Frank attended West Edgecombe High School graduating in 1955. He received the Morehead Scholarship and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 1955-1961. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws.



Frank dedicated his life of service to his country, his state and a place he was proud to call home, Tarboro, NC. Frank served in the United States Army until he returned to Tarboro to practice law in the Law Firm of Weeks, Muse and Brown. In 1971, he was appointed Assistant District Attorney and served in that capacity until he was sworn in as District Attorney of the Seventh Judicial District on November 11, 1976. On January 27, 1978, he was appointed Superior Court Judge and served our state until he retired October 31, 2008.



Frank was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Mac Brown Britt, Hannah Brown Goff, Eleanor Roosevelt Brown, Patsy Brown Avent and his brothers William R. Brown and Joseph E. Brown, Jr. Now Frank has joined his wife, Jo Ann, to continue their earthly love into eternity.



The legacy of his love and life has been left to his family: his children, Cindy Brown Berry and husband Steve of Rocky Mount, Terry Brown Culpepper and husband Daniel of Folly Beach, SC, The Honorable Joseph Edgar Brown, III and wife Ellen of Wilson. The pride and joy of Pop's life were his grandchildren; Christopher Berry and his wife Courtney, Matthew & Thomas Berry, Will, Joseph and Hannah Brown.



He is also survived by his sisters Viola Ward of Raleigh, Carole Brown Coats of Rocky Mount and his brother Phillip Brown of Tarboro; several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18th from 1:30-3:00 in the fellowship hall of St. James United Methodist Church. The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 followed by a graveside burial.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial gifts be given to St. James United Methodist Church in Tarboro or to the Jo Ann Brown Endowed Scholarship at Edgecombe Community College.



"The Lord Almighty grants us a peaceful night and a perfect end."



"Guide us waking, O Lord and guard us sleeping: that awake we may walk with Christ and asleep we may rest in peace."



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Franklin Roosevelt BrownTARBORO - Franklin Roosevelt Brown passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, December 13, 2019. Frank was born and raised in Edgecombe County, the son of the late Joseph Edgar Brown, Sr.and Gertie Tolson Brown. It was there he met and married the love of his life, Jo Ann Baker Brown.Frank attended West Edgecombe High School graduating in 1955. He received the Morehead Scholarship and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 1955-1961. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws.Frank dedicated his life of service to his country, his state and a place he was proud to call home, Tarboro, NC. Frank served in the United States Army until he returned to Tarboro to practice law in the Law Firm of Weeks, Muse and Brown. In 1971, he was appointed Assistant District Attorney and served in that capacity until he was sworn in as District Attorney of the Seventh Judicial District on November 11, 1976. On January 27, 1978, he was appointed Superior Court Judge and served our state until he retired October 31, 2008.Frank was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Mac Brown Britt, Hannah Brown Goff, Eleanor Roosevelt Brown, Patsy Brown Avent and his brothers William R. Brown and Joseph E. Brown, Jr. Now Frank has joined his wife, Jo Ann, to continue their earthly love into eternity.The legacy of his love and life has been left to his family: his children, Cindy Brown Berry and husband Steve of Rocky Mount, Terry Brown Culpepper and husband Daniel of Folly Beach, SC, The Honorable Joseph Edgar Brown, III and wife Ellen of Wilson. The pride and joy of Pop's life were his grandchildren; Christopher Berry and his wife Courtney, Matthew & Thomas Berry, Will, Joseph and Hannah Brown.He is also survived by his sisters Viola Ward of Raleigh, Carole Brown Coats of Rocky Mount and his brother Phillip Brown of Tarboro; several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18th from 1:30-3:00 in the fellowship hall of St. James United Methodist Church. The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 followed by a graveside burial.In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial gifts be given to St. James United Methodist Church in Tarboro or to the Jo Ann Brown Endowed Scholarship at Edgecombe Community College."The Lord Almighty grants us a peaceful night and a perfect end.""Guide us waking, O Lord and guard us sleeping: that awake we may walk with Christ and asleep we may rest in peace."As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close