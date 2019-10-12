Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Mitchell Tharrington. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Mitchell Tharrington



NASHVILLE - Fred Mitchell Tharrington passed away October 10, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born August 28, 1933 in Rocky Mount, NC to Roy and Lonnie Tharrington. He was the youngest of 3 boys. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Roy and Lonnie, brothers Roy "Snook", Harry Lee and grandson, Spencer Tharrington.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Betty Jane Askew Tharrington, sons; Mark (Darlene), Blake (Lottie), Trent, Scott (Lisa) and Rob (Danelle). His grandchildren, Kyle (Carol), Leigh (Matt), Tanner (Bailey), Zack, Emily (Taylor), Dalton and Katherine. One great grandchild Boone Hardee.



Fred was a hard-working husband and Dad for many years. He never retired completely, always looking that next thing to do. He was President and CEO of Franchise Enterprises, Tharrington Farm Supply, Suburban Realty and a general contractor for many years. His hobby was working and he did it for the love of his family.



He lived a long fulfilling life with his wife, Betty Jane for nearly 62 years. For many years their family of 5 boys and the 2 of them took weekend trips to the beach. This sparked the love of the water for several of their sons. Many a weekend and even Christmas were spent at the beach. The family enjoyed many fishing trips on the Sea Biscuit and lots of fun together. They all loved to joke with each other and Fred loved being apart of their shenanigan's. The family joke was, don't get in the car with Fred, you never know where you will end up! He and Bett loved to ride and travel.



Fred also loved Benvenue Country Club and his daily card game. He was a longtime member and past President of the club. Lots of the card sharks would say "he took my money again"! He was an excellent gin player.



Our family would like to thank the wonderful nurses, Lauren and Ashley at Nash ICU for the care they gave him and our family. We would also like to express our thanks to Dr. Mallini for the compassionate care she gave to him.



A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Pastor Taylor Whitley officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be one hour prior to service.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Tharrington family and words of comfort may be shared at



Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Fred Mitchell TharringtonNASHVILLE - Fred Mitchell Tharrington passed away October 10, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born August 28, 1933 in Rocky Mount, NC to Roy and Lonnie Tharrington. He was the youngest of 3 boys. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Roy and Lonnie, brothers Roy "Snook", Harry Lee and grandson, Spencer Tharrington.He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Betty Jane Askew Tharrington, sons; Mark (Darlene), Blake (Lottie), Trent, Scott (Lisa) and Rob (Danelle). His grandchildren, Kyle (Carol), Leigh (Matt), Tanner (Bailey), Zack, Emily (Taylor), Dalton and Katherine. One great grandchild Boone Hardee.Fred was a hard-working husband and Dad for many years. He never retired completely, always looking that next thing to do. He was President and CEO of Franchise Enterprises, Tharrington Farm Supply, Suburban Realty and a general contractor for many years. His hobby was working and he did it for the love of his family.He lived a long fulfilling life with his wife, Betty Jane for nearly 62 years. For many years their family of 5 boys and the 2 of them took weekend trips to the beach. This sparked the love of the water for several of their sons. Many a weekend and even Christmas were spent at the beach. The family enjoyed many fishing trips on the Sea Biscuit and lots of fun together. They all loved to joke with each other and Fred loved being apart of their shenanigan's. The family joke was, don't get in the car with Fred, you never know where you will end up! He and Bett loved to ride and travel.Fred also loved Benvenue Country Club and his daily card game. He was a longtime member and past President of the club. Lots of the card sharks would say "he took my money again"! He was an excellent gin player.Our family would like to thank the wonderful nurses, Lauren and Ashley at Nash ICU for the care they gave him and our family. We would also like to express our thanks to Dr. Mallini for the compassionate care she gave to him.A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Pastor Taylor Whitley officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be one hour prior to service.Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Tharrington family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close