Frederick Ross Conyers, Jr.ROCKY MOUNT - Rocky Mount native, Frederick Ross Conyers, Jr. passed away on September 20, 2019. He was the son of Frederick Ross and Clyda Chamblee Conyers of Rocky Mount. His paternal grandparents were Richard Joel and Frances C. Ray Conyers of Franklin County, NC and his maternal grandparents were William Hardy and Ella Etta Richardson Chamblee of Zebulon, NC.He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Air Force during World War II as well as the reserves for several years.An engineering graduate of NC State University, he began working for Atlantic Coastline Railroad in 1948 and became Assistant Division Engineer with the merger with Seaboard Coastline, a position he held through another merger with CSX until his retirement on December 31, 1982.He was a member of First Baptist Church, Sons of the American Revolution, American Railroad Engineering Association, Golden K, Tar River Connections Genealogical Society, the Nash County Travel Club, and an honorary member of West Mount Ruritan Club. He volunteered for the Rocky Mount Community Hospital Gift Shop until its closing.His first passion was gardening which he learned from his father and grandfathers. He and his wife, "Kitty" won many blue ribbons at the Nash County and NC State Fairs for vegetables entered that were grown on the Weaver Farm at West Mount.His second passion was genealogy. He spent decades researching his family's heritage and created detailed line charts and wrote many stories showing the connection of family members.He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Catherine Jane Weaver Conyers, his older son, Frederick Ross Conyers, III, his parents, and his two sisters, Jane Conyers of Rocky Mount and Mildred Conyers Wirth of Raleigh, NC.He is survived by his children: Patricia Conyers "Trish" Maxwell of Rocky Mount; Vickie Conyers Pick (John) of Thornton, CO; Joanne Conyers "Jo" Heidenreich (Jim) of Goldsboro, Richard Samuel "Rich" Conyers of Liberty, as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Pineview Cemetery, Rocky Mount, NC. The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service at the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church.Memorial donations may be made to: First Baptist Church, 200 S. Church St., Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or West Haven Presbyterian Church, 1001 W. Haven Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC 27803.The family extends heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Brekenridge Assisted Living for the kindness, compassion and humor he experienced during the last five months.Condolences may be sent to P.O.Box 7901, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Online condolences may be directed to: www.palmettofh.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019

