Service Information Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory 194 Queen St Boone , NC 28607 (828)-264-8888 Visitation 2:00 PM Northside Community Church 1660 Beaver Pond Drive Rocky Mount , NC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Northside Community Church 1660 Beaver Pond Drive Rocky Mount , NC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Luke's Episcopal Church Boone , NC View Map Obituary

BOONE - G. Wayne Mizelle died at home on August 7, 2019 at the age of 79 after a long battle with heart disease.



He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Sproles Lewis Mizelle, of the home and six children. They are Susan Sherrod and husband Marty, Lori Earls and husband Mike, son Jeff, Glenda Surles and husband Andy, Catherine Lewis and Leah Moore, Matthew Lewis and wife Audrey. Wayne was also the proud grandfather of Jessica, Christopher, Brandon, Courtney, Wesley, Josh, Makayla, Claire, Ashlyn, Erin, Noah and Grace and all of their families. Wayne was married to the late Ellen Smithwick Mizelle for 48 years prior to his marriage to Charlotte almost 14 years ago. He is the son of the late Callie Dunlow Mizelle and Perry Soloman Mizelle and brother to the late Charlie Carlton Mizelle and Christine Mizelle Cullipher.



Wayne was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Boone. He retired from teaching automotive technology at Northern Nash High School. Wayne also taught adult classes for car repair at Nash Community College and enjoyed a combined 14 year career as a policeman in Edenton, NC and as Chief of Police in Havelock, NC. He loved working on computers, playing games, sharing tales of the day with his friends and buddies at "The New Market Hardees Coffee Club", and time spent with his family and friends.



Wayne grew up farming with his family in Bertie County, where his family attended the Askewville Baptist Church. The last 14 years of his life shared with his wife Charlotte were spent living his lifelong dream of traveling all over the world on planes, trains, helicopters, ships and by road. No one loved to fly more than Wayne. Later in retirement he moved to the beautiful mountains of North Carolina with his wife Charlotte, his traveling companion of 14 years. Together they weathered much bad health, enjoyed awesome travels and experienced great joys. He felt they had been blessed in so many ways in this life.



The family will receive guests Sunday, August 11th at 2 p.m. at Northside Community Church, 1660 Beaver Pond Drive, Rocky Mount and followed immediately by funeral service at 3 p.m. He will be buried, at a later time, in a private family service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park next to his beloved first wife Ellen.



A memorial service will also be held in Boone, NC at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th. The family will receive guests at the church with funeral service to follow.



Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, Boone, is serving the Mizelle family.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

