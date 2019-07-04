Rocky Mount Telegram

Gary H. Newkirk (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Gary hired me in 1981 at Durham Correctionnal Center when I..."
  • "Sorry to hear of Gary's passing. I worked with him in the..."
    - Mae McLendon
  • "He was such a wonderful person and father, with a smile on..."
    - Michelle Ellison
  • "Deepest condolences from the Slocum Family to Brenda,..."
    - Myrtle Slocum
  • " My deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to the..."
    - Marlowe Jeffers
Service Information
William Toney’s Funeral Home
516 S. Poplar St.
Spring Hope, NC
27882
(252)-478-3164
Wake
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William Toney’s Funeral Home
516 S. Poplar St.
Spring Hope, NC 27882
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
Durham, NC
Obituary
Gary H. Newkirk

DURHAM - Gary H. Newkirk, age 75, died June 27, 2019.

Funeral 11:00AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, Durham. Interment, Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.

Wake, 6-7PM, Friday at William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope.

Surviving: wife; Brenda Newkirk; children; Chandra Newkirk-Talley (Derrick) of Las Vegas and Travis Newkirk (Dory) of Durham, brother, Alvin Newkirk of Spring Hope; 4 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren.

A Service of Love and Dignity provided by William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope.

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 4, 2019
