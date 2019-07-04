Gary H. Newkirk
DURHAM - Gary H. Newkirk, age 75, died June 27, 2019.
Funeral 11:00AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, Durham. Interment, Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.
Wake, 6-7PM, Friday at William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope.
Surviving: wife; Brenda Newkirk; children; Chandra Newkirk-Talley (Derrick) of Las Vegas and Travis Newkirk (Dory) of Durham, brother, Alvin Newkirk of Spring Hope; 4 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren.
A Service of Love and Dignity provided by William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 4, 2019