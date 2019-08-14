George Daniel Williams
ENFIELD - George Daniel Williams, 78, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Halifax County July 23, 1941 to the late Linwood Howell and Elizabeth Hunt Williams. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Williams and brothers Allen and Roy Williams.
He is survived by his sons George Daniel "Dan" Williams, Jr. (Brenda), Alfred Allen Williams (Mildred); daughters Cynthia Yvonne Thompson (Lee), Crystal Williams Turner (Poppy); grandchildren Melvin, Trenton, Shauna, Terrell, Daniel, David, Jessica, Victoria, Elijah, Adrianne; great grandchildren Averie, Owen, Jayce; brothers Charles Williams, Bobby Williams, Sr. (Genevie) and a sister, Faye Jones.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at North Rocky Mount Church of God with Pastor Jerome Mozingo officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Enfield.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Williams family. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
