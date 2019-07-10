Georgia P. Wilson
ROCKY MOUNT - Georgia P. Wilson, age 65, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on January 16, 1954, she was the daughter of the late George Thomas Poland and Maerean Bledsoe Poland. Georgia leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 42 years, Charles "Mutt" Edward Wilson; daughters, Alyson Wilson Girouard and husband, Michael, of Rocky Mount, and Kimberly Wilson Lloyd and husband, Peter, of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Maddie Girouard, Ava Lloyd, and Mary Kate Girouard; and sisters, Ann Mangis and husband, Dave, of Wilmington, and Donna Wilson and husband, Joe, of Wilmington. A Celebration of Georgia's Life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Avenue Baptist Church, 3732 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC 27804, with Dr. Robin Fisher officiating. A visitation will follow the service until 12:00 Noon in the Sunset Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The family would like to thank the employees of Simmons & Harris (where she was employed for 37 years) and Metro Maintenance for their love, care, and support over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UNC Nash Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
