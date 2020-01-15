Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Christopher Norris. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service Scotland Neck , NC View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Greenwood Cemetery Tarboro , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Christopher Norris



TARBORO - Gerald Christopher Norris, age 70, of Tarboro, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home.



Chris was born on March 22, 1949 to the late Floyd Norris and Geraldine Daughtridge Braxton in Tarboro, NC. A devoted father, brother, grandfather, and uncle, Chris worked as a Fabricator for Ossid Corporation for many years. He loved his family greatly and enjoyed spending time with them. Chris loved to fish and went as often as he could. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his sister; Jeanie Long.



Chris is survived by his son, Christopher Brooks Norris and wife Kara of Battleboro; his daughter, Jessica Kristen Norris of Greenville; his brothers, Floyd Norris and wife Sandy of Wilson and Scott Norris and wife Sarah of Nashville; his brother-in-law, Bobby Long of Tarboro; two nieces, Kim Whitley and husband Richard of Tarboro and Amy Long of Tarboro; and his grandson, Caleb Norris of Battleboro.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck.



A celebration of life graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in Tarboro, with Floyd Norris officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made directly to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675



Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck is handling the arrangements for the Norris family



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

