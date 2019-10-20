Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Bennett Manning. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Zion Original Free Will Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary





NASHVILLE - Geraldine Bennett Manning, 87, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born June 20, 1932 to the late Henry Clifton and Eva Brannon Bennett. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Melton Lee Manning; brother, Charles Bennett; sister-in-law Carolyn Manning Lewis and her husband Ronald Lewis; brother-in-law Marshall Batchelor. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.



She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Donny Manning and wife Bonnie of Nashville, David Manning and wife Tina of Nashville; daughters, Linda Edwards and husband Kenneth of Spring Hope, Laura Winstead and husband David of Nashville; grandchildren, Kathy Rains and husband Kenneth, Greg Manning and wife Jessica, Dana Bass and husband Chase, James Simpson and wife Kristina, Nikki Andrews and husband David, Austin Manning, Jason Edwards and wife Ashley, Scotty Edwards and wife Tabitha, Jeremy Winstead and wife Ashley, Shannon Ordess and husband Matthew, Emily Joyner and husband Cameron; 21 great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara O'Sullivan of Citrus Heights, CA, Janice Sutherland of Wilson, NC, Eunice Eason of Nashville, NC; brother, Mac Bennett; sisters-in-law, Shirley Batchelor and Nell Bennett; numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held 6:00pm- 8:00pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mt. Zion Original Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Aycock and Rev. Heyward Watford officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. A special thank you to Gail Ivey, Tootsie Smith and Janice Sutherland and Community Health and Hospice. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Original Free Will Baptist Church.



