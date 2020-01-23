Gladys Irene Childress
CASTALIA - Gladys Irene Childress, 82, passed away January 21, 2020, She was born May 15, 1937 in Nash County to the late Charlie C. Carpenter and Mary Irene Massey. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Donald Childress; son James Donald Childress Jr.; daughter Sherry Rose.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Bracey (Wayne); grandchildren, Amy Silver (Jeff), Michael Bracey (Amber), Joshua James Childress and Ashley Michael Childress; great grandchild Allyson Bracey; and her furbaby Buddy.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Childress family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 23, 2020