Gladys Pridgen Joyner
ROCKY MOUNT - Gladys Pridgen Joyner, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on December 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Walter Harvey Pridgen, Sr. and Lena Hales Pridgen. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Glyn "John" Joyner; brother, Walter Harvey "Shorty" Pridgen, Jr.; and son-in-law, Owen Bernice Smith, Jr.
Gladys was a longtime seamstress for many years, having worked for Burlington Industries and the Wallpaper Gallery. She was also a co-owner of the Drapery Shop in Rocky Mount. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to many, she will always be remembered.
Gladys leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Berrie Joyner Bunn and husband, Terrell, of Rocky Mount and Talley Joyner Shull and her husband, Brian, of Charleston, SC. She is also survived by grandchildren, Owen Bernice Smith, III, Olivia Talley Smith, Bethany Grey Smith, and Joyner Douglas Shull; and great granddaughter Kailyn Grace Dawes; brother and sister-in-law, Vernon & Barbara Wallace; and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park with Rev. Carlton Cockrell officiating. Visitation with the family immediately follow the graveside service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019