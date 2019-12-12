Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Kay Braswell Carpenter. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 View Map Funeral 2:30 PM Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





BAILEY - Glenda Kay Braswell Carpenter, 70, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 10, 2019. She was born August 20, 1949 to the late Vann Daniel and Bessie Perry Braswell. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Rubin Lee Carpenter; grandsons, Kenneth Justin Hill and Jeremy Pete Hill.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Teresa "Sissy" Carpenter Hill and husband Ken of Elm City; son Rubin Kent Carpenter and wife Drenda of Fayetteville; granddaughter Jamie Leigh Hill of Elm City; great grandchildren, Jackson West Hill and his mother Jacqueline Lagos, Jace Hill Carter and Jerelyn Faith Carter; sisters, Gladys Bissette of Bailey; Reba B. Lee of Black Creek; Judie B. Hawkins and husband David of Nashville; Brenda B. Whitley and husband Teddy of Bailey; Connie Braswell of Nashville; Wanda B. Hill and husband Willard of Spring Hope; Keith B. Pipkin and husband Gary of Saratoga; brothers, William "Doodle" Braswell and wife Lucy of Momeyer and Johnny Braswell and wife Faye of Sharpsburg.



The family will receive friends at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:30pm with Rev. John Hudson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Greater Piedmont Teen Challenge of Greensboro, NC. The family will be receiving friends other times at the home of Ken and Sissy Hill 5013 Farm Rd Elm City, NC 27822.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Carpenter family

