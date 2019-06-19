Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Duke Lawrence. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Duke Lawrence



ROCKY MOUNT - Glenn Duke Lawrence, age 82, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, with a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. Born in Halifax County, NC on March 9, 1937, he was the son of the late James Douglas Lawrence and Grace Locke Lawrence. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Glenda Lawrence Hoffman; sisters, Mary Lou Harris (Jesse), Marjorie Taylor (Robert), and Ann Thompson (Murray); father-in-law, Tim Savage and mother-in-law, Omie Savage Mills (Ed); and nephew, Jay Harris.



Glenn retired from Hardee's/FFM/Meadowbrook with 34 1/2 years of dedicated service. He was a loyal and hardworking employee. He was a longtime member of Oakdale Baptist Church. Glenn never met a stranger and would help anyone who was in need. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Glenn leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 61 1/2 years, Carolyn Savage Lawrence; and daughter, Louanne Lawrence Perry and husband, Glennis, of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by grandchildren, Amanda "Mandy" Hoffman of Wendell, Jamie Fisher of Tarboro, and Zachary Perry and wife, Jasmine, of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Ethan Fisher and Evie Harrelson; and many precious nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Oakdale Baptist Church, 13037 US 64 Alt., West Hwy., Rocky Mount, NC 27801, with Pastor Roy Porter officiating. Burial will follow the service at Sunnyside Cemetery in Scotland Neck. A visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Sanctuary of Oakdale Baptist Church.



The family would like to say a special thanks to Dr. David Browder and staff and Dr. John Huffman and staff, and 3HC and staff and to Community Home Care and Hospice for their love and kindness toward Glenn and our family.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Oakdale Baptist Church, 13037 US 64 Alt., West Hwy., Rocky Mount, NC 27801.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

