Gordon "GB or Stengle" Boseman, Jr.
ROCKY MOUNT - Gordon "GB or Stengle" Boseman, Jr., age 69, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on October 13, 1950, he was the son of the late Gordon Rossie Boseman and Doris Lanelle Joyner Boseman.
GB or Stengle served in the US Army. A man of great faith, he was a member Englewood Baptist Church. He was a family man, and extremely proud of his grandson, Jackson. He loved nothing better than spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, pop, and brother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him, but his loving spirit will never be forgotten as he was everything to his family.
GB or Stengle leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 46 years, Dianne Harrell Boseman; and son, Grant Jackson Boseman, Sr. wife, Amanda, of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by his grandson, Grant "Jackson" Boseman, Jr.; sister, Ann Boseman Keel and husband, Willie, of Tarboro; the Harrell Family; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Oak City Cemetery, Oak City, NC. Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
