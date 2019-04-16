Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Barker Monroe. View Sign

ROCKY MOUNT - Grace Barker Monroe, 94, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on April 14, 2019, surrounded by her family and the love and prayers of those who knew her.



Born on September 25, 1924, in the Big Fork community of Kline, South Carolina, in Barnwell County, Grace was the daughter of the late Robert Manly Barker and Sara Eunice Thomas Barker. She graduated from Barnwell High School in 1941 and attended Winthrop College in Rock Hill, South Carolina, graduating in 1944 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. She also completed graduate coursework at the University of South Carolina.



Grace began her high school teaching career in Manning, South Carolina, followed by schools in Conway and Dillon. She ended her tenure at North Augusta High School where she served as the faculty advisor to the Yellow Jacket school newspaper. She was loved and respected by her students, and the senior class of 1955 honored her with the dedication of their Sandspurs yearbook. She was overwhelmed when many of her former students showered her with birthday wishes and fond memories as she celebrated her ninetieth birthday.



Grace was a resident of North Augusta, South Carolina, for fifty-three years and a former member of North Augusta First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School, was active in and served as past president of the Woman's Missionary Union, and served on numerous committees. She was a member of the Faithful Sunday School Class, Sheffield Club and the Myrtice Owens Circle. She was also a past member of the Martintown Road Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 2005 Grace moved to Rocky Mount, North Carolina, where she became a member of Lakeside Baptist Church and was warmly welcomed into the Grace Sunday School Class and Circle 6.



To her family, Mama, Grandma and Granny will always be remembered for her steadfast faith, delicious home-cooked meals and scratch-made biscuits, holiday feasts and annual beach trips, crossword puzzles and Scrabble games, wonderful storytelling, beautiful day lilies and irises, love of bird watching and her selfless love for each of us. She was the strongest woman we knew and our "amazing Grace."



Grace is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and Kyle Peterson of St. Louis, MO, Deborah and Jody Wright of Rocky Mount, NC, and Melissa and Andy Baughman of Greensboro, NC; six grandchildren, Robert Wright (Lenka) of Raleigh, NC, Anna Peterson of Cincinnati, OH, Samantha Wallin (Dane) of Raleigh, NC, Catherine Wright of New York, NY, Jessica Yaffey (Derek) of Raleigh, NC, and Andrew Peterson of Minneapolis, MN; three great-granddaughters, Savannah Grace Wright, Holly Joy Wright and Kora Bailey Wallin; brother-in-law, Harold Ness of Denmark, SC; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Bailey Monroe; her parents, Robert Manly and Sara Barker; and her sisters, Mary Ellen Barker Wilson and Ann Barker Ness.



A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Jody Chapman Wright officiating. The family will receive visitors in Sugg Foyer following the service. A graveside service and burial will be held at Pineview Memorial Gardens in North Augusta, South Carolina, on April 19 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or to Allen's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Rev. Farrell Ray, 839 Beech Road, Olar, SC 20843. Grace's family wishes to thank her many wonderful caregivers, Lakeside and Loblolly friends, Dr. David Browder and Community Hospice for the love and care shown during this time.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

