Greg Lee Winstead
ROCKY MOUNT - Gregg Lee Winstead, age 64, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on January 25, 1955, he was the son of the late Welford "Bill" Lee Winstead and Loretta Jean Joyner Winstead. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Winstead Barnes Viverette.
Gregg leaves behind to cherish his memory, son, Daniel Winstead of Rocky Mount; and daughter, Sarah Barnes and husband, Al, of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Alyssa Barnes; and nephew, Christopher Barnes.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park with Rev. Joe Price officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019