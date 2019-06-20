Grover "Odis" Cleveland Hull
WHITAKERS - Grover "Odis" Cleveland Hull passed away on Wednesday June 19th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, two brothers, his wife of 58 years Kathleen R Hull, and sons Larry D Hull and Grover Randall Hull.
He is survived by his daughter Mary Kathryn Hull Jones (Steve), grandchildren Mackenzie B Tilley (Gabe), Michael H Nyman, Sandra Corbett (Reid), Jamie Kalafchi (Josh), and great-grandchildren Claire and Jacob. Odis was born on June 6th 1929 in Nash County.
He was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corp stationed in The Philippines. Odis was a dedicated member of Benvenue Baptist Church in Rocky Mount; prior to that he was a Sunday School Director and Deacon of Fishing Creek Baptist Church in Whitakers. He was the proud owner of Hull and Sons Grocery, located on Highway 43 in Whitakers for over 10 years. Odis loved baseball and talking "ball" with his nephew Spencer. For 45 seasons he attended Friday-night football games at Northern Nash High School, sitting directly on the 50-yard line.
A celebration of life service will be held at Benvenue Baptist Church (2464 Benvenue Road) in Rocky Mount on Friday June 21st with Reverend Mike Creekmore officiating at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Benvenue Baptist Church or the local VFW.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Hull family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 20, 2019