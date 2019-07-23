Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grover Lee "Shorty" Trevathan Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grover Lee "Shorty" Trevathan, Jr.



ROCKY MOUNT - Grover Lee "Shorty" Trevathan, Jr., age 87, went to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 26, 1931, he was the son of the late Grover Lee Trevathan, Sr. and Martha Lee Council Trevathan. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Starling Trevathan; sons, Bobby Lee Trevathan and Joseph David Trevathan; brother, Julius "Jake" Trevathan; sister, Margie T. Peace; brothers-in-law, Bobby Sills and Raymond Peace.



Having been born during the Great Depression, Shorty developed his work ethic at the young age of 10 when he worked at the local dairy before and after school each day, contributing to the family. By age 11, it became too difficult for him to maintain his grades at school and continue to help out the family. So he left school and began his lifelong legacy of hard work. He worked on the farm, using draft animals with plows and developed a deep appreciation for horses that continued into last week when he and Kim were planning to attend a rodeo in Newport, however, his sudden illness prevented it. He continued working on the farm until he married the love of his life, Evelyn. Shortly after that he was drafted into the US Army where he proudly served. While in the army he learned mechanic work, being charged with the repair and maintenance of the large tanks. He later mastered auto mechanics, appliance repair and lawn mower repair. It is almost certain that everyone in his family and others he became acquainted with benefited from his outstanding talent and skills. He was a member West Edgecombe Baptist Church. Shorty will be remembered as a loving daddy, granddaddy, brother, uncle and friend. He was hard-working man who exercised a soft-hearted faith and truly loved his family and friends.



Shorty leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Kimberly Lee Trevathan Turner and granddaughter, Kelsey Lee Turner. He is also survived by three sisters, Nellie T. Peace, Evelyn T. Sills, Mary "Pudding" T. Hoggard; brother-in-law, John Peace; several nieces; one nephew; numerous beloved cousins; and a multitude of friends.



A Celebration of Shorty's Life will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. Jeffrey C. Chappell officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery in Rocky Mount. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and other times at the home on Ward Drive in Rocky Mount.



Flowers are welcome or Memorials may be made to West Edgecombe Baptist Church Homebound Ministries, 13821 NC Hwy. 43, North, Rocky Mount, NC 27801.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

