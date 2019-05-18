Rocky Mount Telegram

Gwendolyn "Yvonne" Alston (1948 - 2019)
  • "Condolences to the Family of Gwendolyn "Yvonne" Alston. Our..."
    - WESLEY PORCH
Service Information
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount, NC
27804
(252)-451-8800
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden of Gethsemane
Rocky Mount, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Obituary
Gwendolyn "Yvonne" Alston

ROCKY MOUNT - Gwendolyn "Yvonne" Alston, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on January 29, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Jonny Oliver Alston and Geraldine Spicer Alston. She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Gretchen "Yvette" Alston; brother, Kirkland Alston.

Yvonne leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Kenneth "Kenny" William Langford and his wife, Ashley of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Kandace, Kayla, Amara, and Omoni; brothers, Oliver Alston of Durham, NC and Gerald Alston of Atlanta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Garden of Gethsemane in Rocky Mount. Visitation with the family will follow the service immediately at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Yvonne's name to Westview Baptist Church, care of Children's Ministry, 3408 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 18, 2019
